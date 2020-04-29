NDG restaurant owner provides food for hungry CHSLD workers

As far as NDG’s Kay Wodja is concerned, it doesn’t take much more than a good piece of chicken on a plate full of well-cooked rice and vegetables to put a bit of a spin on your day. And based upon what she’s seen in various retirement homes around the city, nursing staff and orderlies could use a bit of spice in their day.
“It’s not enough to just make food, “ said Wodja, owner of Restaurant Kay. “It must be made with love... lots of love.”
During a quiet Friday afternoon, Wodja put the chicken in the oven after which she took the time to tell The Suburban why she decided to keep on cooking when everybody else closed their kitchens for the duration. Located on the Upper Lachine Road near Melrose, the little restaurant is well-known for the kind of “home” cooking that reflects Wodja’s traditional Haitian background. As a local (and affordable) restaurant, Wodja has quietly built up a clientele that appreciates both her food, and the meticulous care that goes into its preparation
“I had a freezer full of food, no clients, and all the time in the world to do something with all of that food, so why not cook it up and give it to the people who really need it,” she said. With nothing more than a detailed presence on the city’s social media, (Mut’a Wodja on FB), it didn’t take long before she was back in her kitchen getting ready to join the good fight against the virus. Unlike other chefs who consider their recipes to be state secrets, Mut’a is as generous with her food as she is with her time.
“The trouble with chicken is that it always tastes like chicken,” she said.” But after juicing up six to 10 lemons, I make a marinade with onions, celery, a few cloves, a couple of peppers, and a bouquet garnie to spice it up, it begins to taste like something special before it’s ready to go into the oven.”
With rice and vegetables on the side, it’s a splendid meal and Wodja is happy to bring it up to whomever needs a bit of a bite to get them through their day.
“I began to do this when I had my first restaurant up on Jarry in the north end,” she said. “On Haiti’s Independence day (Jan. 1) I used to make up a big pot of soup for anybody who wanted to have some. It felt good to give it away, so it became a habit.”
Years later, Wodja told The Suburban that she’s pleased to do what she can for people who know what a good meal can do for you when you’re tired and hungry.
“They like it,” she said. “And they know it’s made with lots of love.”
