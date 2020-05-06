NDG residents concerned about SPVM’s plan to close local police station

While many believe that it’s already "a done deal," it remains to be seen if SPVM officials are ready to listen to what local NDG residents have to say about plans to close PDQ #11 - their local community police station.
“I’m seriously concerned about what it will mean for our community here in St. Raymond’s," said Geneviève Kone-Mancini. “Let’s face it! We’re going to be far away from the new station (CSL’s PDQ#9) and we already have enough problems in this neighborhood.”
As a teacher at the Shadd Health and Business Centre, Mancini’s comments reflected what many residents have to say about the SPVM’s plans to merge and consolidate local police operations out of their Cote St. Luc station.
“We need more than just a public inquiry,” said Tanya Eickhoff – an NDG resident. “We need a public consultation on this issue because a lot of people are concerned about the community’s safety as well as its security.”
While peeling potatoes for the evening meal during her regular shift as a volunteer in CDN’s MultiCaf, Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery told The Suburban that she agrees with Eickhoff and other NDG residents who want a public consultation over the issue."People have a right to know what's going on," she said.
Not only does she believe that the issue is all about political and social "transparency," but she objects to the fact that the inquiry will be held on-line “and only in French. Does everybody have a computer?” she asked. “Does everybody in NDG read and write in French?”
While Loyola counsellor Christian Arsenault agrees that it’s a serious issue, he also believes in what he described as “an informed decision,” after which he said that — despite the COVID crisis — “it’s far better that the SPVM hold its inquiry sooner than later.”
During a previous meeting with SPVM officials, Arsenault said that he, the Mayor, and NDG councillor McQueen (Peter McQueen) were told that the move was little more than an operations decision “because 99% of police work is now being done on the street.”
But as far as the Mayor is concerned, that’s not acceptable.“What the citizens of NDG have demanded time and time again is a full public consultation,” said Montgomery. “This is an inquiry, not a consultation, and people want to be consulted about what they believe is an important security issue in their own community.”
