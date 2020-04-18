MUHC infection experts deployed to Veteran’s hospital

The West Island Health Board (CIUSSS) reached out to health experts in infection control at the MUHC to help work at the Veterans’ Hospital in Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue.
According to a statement from the health board, “several proactive measures were taken today to compliment those already in place at Ste. Anne’s Hospital, with the goal of securing optimal conditions to limit the spread of COVID-19.”
MUHC nurse Ramona Rodriguez, a specialist in infection control and Head of Infection Control Dr. Maria Arrieta are at the hospital in hopes of keeping the veterans safe.
The reason for the help from the MUHC was the discovery of two patients who had contracted the COVID 19 virus in recent days.
Greg Kelley, MNA for Jacques-Cartier, wrote this week to Health Minister Danielle McCann to ask for aid from the military to help at the Sainte Anne’s Veterans’ Hospital noting “there is no politician or civil servant who isn’t taking this matter seriously. All resources must be made available to our health board, including the military if necessary.”
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that 125 members of the Canadian armed Forces, trained in health care, will be helping to strengthen the number of helpers in the province’s CHSLDs.
“Every resident and employee of Ste. Anne’s Hospital is now being tested, and staff members continue to be in contact with residents’ families and loved ones,” the board noted.
