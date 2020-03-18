MoWest enacts COVID-19 measures

Montreal West announced that it has closed its sports facilities and has cancelled activities in light of the COVID-19 virus.
Mayor Beny Masella stated that "in order to ensure the safety of our citizens and employees, the Town of Montreal West has chosen to err on the side of caution and to follow the preventive measures taken by the Centre de coordination des mesures d’urgence de l’agglomération de Montréal. We thank you for your understanding.”
"The Legion Memorial Rink and the Davies Park chalet will be closed to the public as of Friday, March 13, until further notice," says the town's advisory. "As well, all sports and recreational activities —including rental activities— held at the following buildings are cancelled; community centre, town hall, Legion Memorial Rink, Curling Club, and Davies Park Chalet."
On the other hand, "the Town Hall and the Community Centre will remain open to the public. However, the town recommends that non-essential travel to public places be avoided. At all times, residents may contact the town by telephone or through the Contact Us form on our website," www.montreal-west.ca
