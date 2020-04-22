More than 3000 seek psychosocial support

Laval's psychosocial support team reports that its service has been busy since March 17th, making and receiving 3365 calls from residents seeking support during the crisis, including calls from health care system employees.
The callers and contacts are referred through a variety of sources including COVID screening clinics, family medicine groups, the 211 Info-social line, CLSCs, and more).
Issues faced by people seeking help include isolation; financial and food stress; difficulties with telecommuting and having children at home. Fears of returning to work and facing an overload of tasks is also a concern; while those with pre-existing mental health problems are fearing less support and follow-up.
There are also people in mourning following the death of members of their entourage and are unable to resume life as normal and be active in their recovery process. Much anxiety has also been exhibited, with fears of going out and panic attacks, and reports of couples breaking up during the crisis, as well as general anxiety and uncertainty about the future.
CISSS Laval mental health director Carol Ladouceur told The Suburban last month that the pandemic constitutes “a particular and extraordinary reality for many people… It can affect people physically of course but also on a psychological level.”
The feedback has been positive according to the CISSS, with callers reporting feelings of being supported, that the service and personal are effective comma and that the services are well organized.
The service is available everyday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the team of 24 professionals includes social workers, occupational therapist, human relations personnel, clinical activity specialists and nurses. Many of the operators are bilingual and some may speak a third language.
Emergency support workers receive names and coordinates of all people who have been tested in Laval for COVID-19 and will assure follow up with each person within 48 hours of their appointment. The Laval Police social emergency division and the l’Îlot crisis centre will also communicate with the support centre to communicate any needs regarding people with whom they’ve intervened.
To access the service simply call 811 and select option 2 and the operator will propose contact with a member of the assistance team.
