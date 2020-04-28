Mobile COVID 19 hospital now open in Lasalle

The mobile hospital in Lasalle that will deal exclusively with infected COVID 19 patients has been opened in partnership with the borough of Lasalle, the Red Cross and the West Island Health Board (CIUSSS).
Located adjacent to the Lasalle Hospital, the new clinic, which was converted into a usable mobile hospital since April 15th, is in the interior of the Aréna Jacques-Lemaire.
The new mobile unit can accommodate as many as 40 COVID 19 infected patients. This will enable area clinics, hospitals and seniors residences to transfer patients who have contracted the contagious virus.
“Teams from the CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal are actively working to set up spaces for the staff who will care for these patients, to configure medical equipment, and to disinfect the site completely so that the first patients can start arriving within a few days,”noted a statement for the WI Health Board.
“This complex project has come together thanks to the exceptional work of our teams, who have essentially created an entire village,” said Health Board President Lynne Mcvey.
“The expertise and efforts of all those who contributed to the creation of this mobile hospital allow us to anticipate the needs on our territory while also limiting the spread,” McVey said.
The health board also noted that “patients who need to be transferred are sent to dedicated COVID-19 care units at the Hôpital de LaSalle. The mobile hospital will allow us to accommodate a need that exceeds the capacity of the institution.”
