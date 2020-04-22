Meloche Quarry work to resume and finish this year

“We are very happy that the closure of the site by Matrec will be completed this year,” said Dimitrios Jim Beis.
The mayor of the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough was talking about the infamous Meloche Quarry that has been the bane of existence for area residents who, for years, have complained about the smell emanating from the old quarry.
But, as the old adage goes, in order to make an omelette you have to break a few eggs, “we are aware that this work will cause bad odours and therefore that residents adjacent to the quarry will understand in these exceptional circumstances,” said Beis, thanking those affected neighbours for their continued patience.
Work resumed this past Wednesday with the drilling and eventual placement of 20 new biogas wells in addition to the almost 20 installed last year. After the finalized wells are completed, a new membrane will be installed along with the installation of a coloured ditch that will collect and collected water and divert it a drainage area.
The work is designed as an essential service during the pandemic and workers will conform to the norms required to work safely during the coronavirus outbreak.
“Starting this fall, if the work is completed as planned, residents will finally be able to fully enjoy their neighbourhood again,” said Beis.
Area residents with concerns or comments are invited to call 514.696.4509 or online via info.pierrefonds@matrec.ca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.