Marquette MNA serves and cleans the elderly at CHSLD Nazaire-Piché

After leaving the CHSLD Nazaire-Piché in Lachine last Friday after his shift, Marquette MNA Enrico Ciccone felt overwhelmed at what he had experienced and saw.
Ciccone volunteered at the elderly residence last Friday and then Sunday evening and despite feeling “like I had taken the biggest punch of my life,” the former NHL tough guy told The Suburban that “he will be going back to help because right now we are in a war zone.”
The MNA, after seeing the devastating news that came out of Herron CHLSD that made international headlines, Ciccone knew he needed to help and so he volunteered to learn “how to care for someone from head to toe” and began doing laundry and other cleaning tasks at the seniors care residence in Lachine.
But with not enough workers, Ciccone has since stepped up and was soon feeding, cleaning and changing 18 patients on a floor, fourteen of whom had been diagnosed with COVID 19 and many dealing with cognitive and other health issues.
“They are so fragile and need our help to stay alive,” Ciccone said.
He estimates to have had used about 100 pairs of gloves and 50 hospital blouses during his two shifts since “you have to undress and clean after every patient and then gear up again.”
Using all of the protective gear, “you are dressed like a robot and with the sweat getting in your eyes, you have to stay focused because if you touch your face, you have to restart the dressing procedure which takes five minutes and that is five minutes wasted.”
He did note that there were plenty of N95 masks, gowns, gloves and other protective gear at the seniors’ residence but what is really needed “are strong arms and legs.
“This is to the kind of crisis where we need money donated but rather we need people who can, to give us some of their time as we are in a war zone,” Ciccone said.
During his first shift, there was a nurse, an auxiliary nurse and three orderlies but two had to leave after the results of their COVID 19 testing had returned and both had tested positive.
“This kind of work is not for all as some helpers came and they just could not cope,” said the Marquette MNA. “I congratulate anyone who comes and tries even if it is for a half day or one shift or even once a week.”
If you would like to help out in this crisis, go online to the West Island Health Board via Laforcedunous.comtl@ssss.gouv.qc.ca and someone will call you back fairly promptly to start the process.
