License bureau in Vaudreuil-Dorion closes due to COVID 19

Residents in Vaudreuil-Dorion who wanted to update their licenses or take a road test will have to wait and use the government agency’s online services instead as the SAAQ is closed until further notice due to COVID 19 concerns.
Located at 937 Boulevard de la Cité-des-Jeunes, the decision to close the building was for the safety of staff, users and the public at large.
To iuse the SAAQ online services, you can find them via saaq.gouc.qc.ca.
