LGHF raises funds for its Guardian Angels

It would appear, as usual, West Islanders have been answering the call to help as recently, the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation (LGHF) launched a fundraiser to raise money to buy sufficient safety equipment for the hospital’s staff (aka Guardian Angels) and so far, 150 donors have stepped up and have already donated $21,000 for the cause.
While it is tragic that funds need to be raised by the community in order for the staff to have adequate PPEs (Personal Protection Equipment) which, according to the LGHF, are “protective hoods for intubation, protective eyewear, stethoscopes, along with other emerging needs. The Guardian Angels who work at the Lakeshore General Hospital have always been there for us and now it’s our turn to be there for them.”
Access to the hospital is restricted with security personnel at entrances screening patients but the LGHF noted that if you are feeling symptomatic with COVID 19, “please dial 514-630-2123 from 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days a week. Those potentially infected will be redirected to the Beaconsfield detection clinic.⠀
“Our heartfelt thanks to all the front-line staff, professionals and physicians who are working tirelessly to fight this pandemic,” the foundation noted.
To make a donation, go online at www.fondationlakeshore.ca or by calling 514.630.2225. the foundation encourages online donations due to the facf that their offices are currently closed due to the pandemic but they are still working hard remotely.
