LGH faces second COVID 19 outbreak

At the end of April, The Suburban reported that staff at the Lakeshore General Hospital were dealing with N95 masks with ten year old expiry dates on them.
On April 30th, it was reported that there had been a COVID 19 outbreak on the hospital’s fourth floor, which was a non-coronavirus infected patient area or a cold zone in medical parlance.
Now, a second outbreak has occurred, this time on the third floor where patients recover post -surgery, infecting 11 new patients.
Other area hospitals in on the island of Montreal including Verdun, Montreal North and Maisonneuve-Rosemont have also had outbreaks.
Designated as a hospital to deal with patients infected by COVID 19, there are, according to the West Island Health Board (CIUSSS), 76 patients within its posted hot zone area but with staff stretched to the limit, the chances of propagation are possible with staff required to work in all parts of the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.