Lend a helping hand

The city is working closely with CISSS Laval to ensure that essential services to vulnerable clients provided by community organizations are maintained as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.
With demand for assistance growing and community organizations critically under-resourced, the city and the social services community are looking to the wider population for manpower support.
It should be noted that tasks such as assembly, transportation, delivery and administration will be assigned according to several criteria, including each person's skills and abilities. The city will inform you of required hygiene measures and the arrangements put in place with community organizations to ensure your safety.
For more information, you can write to benevoles-mesures-urgence@laval.ca
To volunteer, fill out a form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSelql_8Rrax7JRG22-br1RqihpwdGrvW-r07HSoCEnHBio7DQ/viewform?usp=sf_link
