At today’s daily briefing Premier François Legault reported that Quebec’s number of Covid cases has risen to 628. Deaths are holding at 4 but there are 20 people in intensive care. The Premier also ordered that all non-essential businesses close at midnight tomorrow until April 13. Essential services including banks, insurance companies, grocery stores, pharmacies,media and construction as well as related suppliers of goods and services will remain open. He reiterated that the measures taken so far are working but that, “Quebec is on pause.”The rise in cases is due to massively increased testing and the inclusion of presumptive cases in the count. Tests have risen to almost 5000 daily from 1000 daily last week.Legault also said he would keep in place the strict measures on visitors and caregivers to chronic care seniors in institutions. All four Quebec deaths have been in one seniors residence.
Legault orders non-essential businesses to close until April 13 while saying measures in place are working
Beryl Wajsman
