It has been a study in contrasts lately as we deal with a new world order of social distancing and our regular schedules have been thrown out the window.
Spring breakers in Florida defying orders to stay home juxtaposed with millions of people staying home and doing the right thing while our new heroes like deliverers, shop clerks and health professionals defying common sense and going to work to ensure that the world keeps running.
Seeing people panic buy toilet paper and rid the shelves of businesses due to fear of seeing empty store shelves is not a trigger that inspires confidence in the human race but thankfully, that panic buying crested quick and those who shopped crazily will be able to laugh when this is over knowing they hurriedly purchased two years worth of TP.
For every scammer on the internet posing as a member of WHO begging for cash there is social media groups organizing to make sure their senior neighbours are not left all by themselves in these trying times.
We are also learning about the awesome responsibilities we bestow on our educators every day to teach our children now that we are in charge of their learning. When this is over, many people are going to think twice about complaining to teachers after having to deal with one or three children while they deal with dozens everyday - and still maintain their sanity!
In Hudson, Sauve’s Restaurant is leading by example knowing that economic uncertainty is a real issue for many that they have created a pay it forward board where customers purchase meals or snacks and the orders are left on a wall for those who need a hand to take in order to feed themselves and their families.
And while we watch the COVID 19 numbers rise across the world and our own backyard, there are no new cases diagnosed in China where the apex of the coronavirus began as well as a 103 grandmother who beat it.
For me, the loss of St. Patrick’s Day was a slight but knowing what kind of party we will all have when this is over will be like New Year’s Eve, Stanley Cup finals and grad night all in one go!
Here’s hoping that during this self imposed exile you and yours are having time to connect, read a book you have threatened to read, pick up that instrument you used to love playing but has been gathering dust or to reexamine that hobby that used to bring you joy but due to time crunch life there was never enough time.
