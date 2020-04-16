LBPSB sends out voluntary health care sector forms for staff

The Lester B Pearson School Board is answering the call by the provincial government in its request for help on the health care front in battling the spread of COVID 19.
Premier Francois Legault has put out a call to arms to reinforce the health care system as there has been a drain on staff who have been battling the coronavirus outbreak since it began sweeping the province.
The board sent out a letter to its staff and educators that includes the Volunteer Health Care Sector survey where interested employees who would like two be deployed into the health care system can fill out the form.
Questions include if teachers have certified first aid training as well as other training in the health care field and what that experience is.
“This form is intended to collect names of all available employees who are willing to be reassigned, on a voluntary basis, to work in the health and social services network,” the survey stated. “It is reasonable to expect that there may be a particular need for Lester B. employees with experience with health care training, general maintenance, office support and crisis services, but all volunteers are appreciated.”
The board notes that the nature of the work, where the employees would be employed “are of an unspecified nature at this time but would involve appropriate training by health personnel. Work schedules could involve daytime, evening, or weekend shifts. You would be compensated for any hours worked above your regular schedule. This redeployment may be in effect over a period of several weeks. Once working in the health sector, you would be deemed as an essential worker and have access to emergency daycare services.”
The Pearson’s Teachers Union (PTU) also sent a letter to its employees stating that working in the health care system or even answering the survey, “that went out to all employees last night is strictly voluntary.”
“The Health sector has communicated with the LBPSB, but has not yet indicated their needs,” said PTU President Matt Wilson. “We anticipate that this will occur in the coming days.
“No one should feel guilty for not volunteering, especially as we do not know what kinds of roles we would be volunteering for,” said Wilson.
