LBPSB preps for reopening of elementary schools

With the recent announcement by the provincial government that elementary schools would be reopening, and subsequently set the schedule back one week, the Lester B. Pearson School Board has been preparing.
LBPSB General Director Cindy Finn spoke to students and staff via a video message stating that various plans are being developed for the reopening of the elementary schools and centres and that “safety and security remains our top priority and health and well being of staff, students and families.”
There is adequate hand sanitizer, soap and disinfectant for all of the board’s elementary schools and there will be a limit of 15 students per class, as per provincial guidelines. Protocols will also be in place to adhere to social distancing so lunch and recess will be reorganized.
Busing can be provided but options right now, according to Finn are “limited.”
Parents of elementary aged students will receive an email survey to see if their children will be returning to classes and the deadline for submission was May 11th but with the change in opening dates, that date is now Monday May 18th.
Each week, parents will need to inform the schools if their children or children will be coming back the following week. Parents who choose to home school will “receive weekly learning kits through the LBPSB website and someone from school will check in with you.
High school students will not be returning to class but virtual teaching “will take place and students can engage from a distance using digital media platform,” Finn said.
This week, students have been returning to school in shifts to pick up material from their lockers and soon the board will be offering “more opportunities to submit work for assessment and evaluation” for the high school set.
Adult Education centres are still closed but teachers have proposed online resources available and soon students will be contacted to be able to write their exams on site.
For updates and more information from the LBPSB go online via boardsite.lbpsb.qc.ca › covid-19
