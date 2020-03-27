LBPSB offers online resources for parents and students

The Lester B Pearson School Board is offering on line resources for parents and students on a number of topics and solutions during the outbreak and quarantine.
With schools still scheduled to be closed until at least May for now, the board has set up this site that can be found online via https://sites.google.com/lbpearson.ca/ssdresources/home.
The site has a variety of platforms to choose from that includes adhering to routines and improving organizational skills, how to speak to children about the pandemic, other essential resources as well as an FAQ section.
The board also posted some information about dealing with your kids and the COVID 19 outbreak as “when children and adolescents have questions during these uncertain times, it is important to answer questions in an honest, factual and developmentally appropriate manner.”
The LBPSB also suggests that it is vital to “validate their feelings and help to create a sense of safety and security for them based on current information in Montreal. Avoid giving them access to social media newsfeeds and television news (even in the background), in addition to keeping conversations to a minimum when children are in earshot. Even when they aren’t directly in front of us, children/teens are still listening.”
Other suggestions include getting outside for a recuperative walk outdoors, especially with the weather becoming warmer and more spring like.
The board also suggests that children stay in contact with friends and loved ones via social media or by phone.
