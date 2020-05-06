LBPSB informs parents of gradual re-opening for May 19th

With the recent announcement by Premier François Legault that schools will be reopening gradually in the next few weeks, the Lester B. Pearson School Board sent a information missive to parents detailing the board’s plan to get some students back to school.
With the government’s plan to reopen elementary schools on Monday, May 11 with the exception of schools on the island of Montreal, that includes LBPSB, the board’s statement said that the board’s elementary classes “should be able to reopen as of May 19, if the situation allows.”
The provincial government is making the choice to send children back to school optional for parents with class sizes no larger than 15 students per class, “school daycare services resuming when elementary schools open, encouraging parents to provide their own transportation as busing services are likely limited as well as encouraging students with learning difficulties to return to school so they can benefit from the maximum pedagogical support provided by their school.”
With a return to classes purely optional for children, the board, adhering to the Ministry of Education protocols, cited that if “your child or someone with whom your child lives is medically vulnerable (e.g., chronic illness or severe immune deficiency), it is recommended that your child remain at home and continue distance learning.”
The board, like all school boards in the province, will not have any secondary school students returning to school until after the scheduled summer break but “secondary students can continue their education online. Activities will continue to be sent out each week in addition to teachers working with their students until the end of the school year.”
The board also noted that the schools that could be reopened for May 11 are being prepared for a hygienic learning environment that can respect the province’s norms for avoiding the coronavirus and parents are being asked to “not contact your child’s school at this time as we continue our planning.
"The LBPSB will continue to provide you with important updates on the opening of elementary schools and daycares as soon as they become available.”
