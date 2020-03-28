LBPSB announces two cases from Beaconsfield High School

The Lester B. Pearson school board announced that two people have tested positive for the COVID 19 virus who are from Beaconsfield High School.
It is not clear whether the patients are staff or students but the board did note that the tow cases are from the same family and likely got the virus between Monday, March 9th and Thursday, March 12th, the week after March Break when staff and students had returned to classes before the quarantine announcement that is keeping all academic institutions closed until May 1st as per the provincial government decree.
According to board Director General Cindy Finn, the reason the names of the patients have not been released nor any further details is because “we continue to diligently follow the directives from Sante Publique. In accordance with their protocol and to respect privacy concerns, the LBPSB cannot provide any additional information that may lead to the identification of the individuals.”
