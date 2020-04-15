Laval surpasses 1300 cases

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Laval has surpassed 1300. While exactly two weeks ago the number was 338, as of press time the coronavirus had infected 1358 people in Laval and claimed the lives of 75. The number of hospitalized patients remained stable at 57 with 15 in intensive care.
The CISSS Laval reports 250 employees are infected, and 257 of the total number of cases are in the city’s CHSLDs and private seniors’ residences. Most of the city’s long-term care centres – like those around the globe – have been hit hard, exacerbated by reported lack of staffing, equipment, training and oversight, a state of affairs that Quebec Premier François Legault has pledged to address and correct.
The CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée still reports the highest number of cases at 120 which appears stable over the last week, yet the number of deaths has risen to 26. Cases have also increased at CHSLD La Pinière 37 with 14 deaths; at CHSLD Fernand-Larocque with 43 cases and 6 deceased; and at CHSLD ldola-Saint-Jean 2 cases and one death.
With hot zones declared at more than 130 of the province’s senior’s centres, reporting from 16- to 57-percent of residents affected, the province’s healthcare workers unions continue to call for increased staffing, protective measures and infection control. In response to family demands and stunning revelations about conditions in some residences, private and public, that made international headlines, the province is gradually easing up on caregiver restrictions.
