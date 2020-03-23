Laval shutters playgrounds

While families struggle to find new ways to break the monotony of isolation particularly with young children, Laval is joining an increasing number of municipalities that are shuttering its playgrounds.
In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and following the Quebec government's decision to ban all indoor and outdoor gatherings, Laval has closed all its playgrounds and park chalets.
Parks are still open to the public but residents are reminded to maintain the Quebec government's instructions to respect a two-metre distance between people.
For questions about their health, citizens are encouraged to call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-877-644-4545, or visit the Quebec government's website at quebec.ca/coronavirus
