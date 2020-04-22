Laval hits 2199 cases, lawsuit filed

Laval’s tally of COVID-19 cases is grazing the 2200 mark, putting the city ahead of Montreal as cases per 100,000 (with 498). As of Tuesday afternoon, 2199 people in Laval have been infected by coronavirus which has also claimed 186 lives, while 76 people are in hospital, and 13 in intensive care, with 517 recovered.
At last count the Laval CISSS reported 334 of its employees infected, that number rising steadily since last week, but that figure has not yet been updated. The city’s CHSLDs, private seniors’ residences and other closed facilities account for 619 of the total number of cases – or more than 28 percent.
Most of the city’s long-term care centres – like those around the globe – have been hit hard, exacerbated by reported lack of staffing, equipment, training and oversight. The CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée still reports the highest number of cases at 169, and the number of deaths has risen to 69, a significant jump in a few days, but the CISSS says the much higher number does not reflect new deaths over the last 24 hours, but rather an adjustment in how data is being entered over the last few days. Cases at CHSLD La Pinière are stable at 61 with 29 deaths; at CHSLD Fernand-Larocque with 67 and 12 deceased; with CHSLD ldola-Saint-Jean reporting 4 positive cases and 2 deaths.
Meanwhile, the family of a resident who died from COVID-19 at the Sainte Dorothée centre has requested approval to file a $13 million class action suit against the centre, accusing it and Laval’s integrated health and social services centre (CISSS) of negligence that cost more than 50 lives. The resident, Anna José Maquet, died at age 94, and had lived there for six years.
With upwards of 75 percent of its clientele affected, many Quebecers have been shocked by reports of lax isolation standards, non-respected health agency directives, equipment shortages and poor staff training. Quebec’s workplace safety commission (CNESST) visited the centre and made urgent recommendations to the CISSS, including the release of workers with symptoms, and the cessation of risky procedures. As reported in The Suburban this week, the CISSS responded and made a number of changes, excluding the recommendation that all staff wear N95 masks as that measure has not been validated by the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.
