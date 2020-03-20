Laval health agency reminds seniors to stay home

Laval’s Health and Social Services Centre is reminding residents 70 years old and over to stay home and to only go out for important medical appointments.
“Premier François Legault has been very clear on the efforts that the public needs to make in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.” Says the advisory. “We therefore ask you to avoid shopping centres, restaurants and all other public places.”
As indicated by the Government:
Seniors can go outside for a walk or to buy food and medications, while being sure to take the health measures recommended. Whenever possible, they should also use home delivery services.
The appeal is going out as much to friends and families, as it is to seniors, and as evidenced by a stream of communal outrage on social media, many seniors are defying the order to the dismay of their younger family members. One Laval resident asked on Twitter: “How do I tell my uncle to stay home because of a bug when he still talks about how he survived WWII?”
“Family and friends are asked to call seniors” says the notice, “to see how they are doing and to ask them to protect themselves.”
The CISSS de Laval is counting on everyone’s cooperation in following the instructions given in order to avoid the spread of COVID-19. It is important to wash your hands at least 20 seconds as often as possible, when going to public places.
If you have symptoms call the Quebec government’s dedicated line at 1-877-644-4545
