Laval Covid toll reaches 759

Laval has hit 759 cases of Covid-19, with 26 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon, reports the CISSS Laval.
Cité de la Santé hospital and three long-term care centres (CHSLD) account for 173 of those cases, with CHSLDs Sainte-Dorothée reporting a significant – 300 percent – jump to 105 cases (8 deaths) since Thursday; La Pinière 17 cases (7 deaths); Fernand-Laroque 17 (1 death); and Cité de la santé 34 (3 deaths and 13 ICU patients). The CISSS also reports that 108 of its employees have tested positive, and the balance have been sent home with instructions to self-isolate.
Many of the positive cases at CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée are actually employees, some of whom reportedly were working without adequate protective gear. While gowns and gloves were worn, some reports indicate that masks were not being employed.
Laval’s public health director Dr. Jean-Pierre Trépanier told Radio-Canada that these are unprecedented events and that the health agency is working to find measures to mitigate the spread. Separation of patients is a difficult task given the high level of contagion and the possibility for further infections, as well as the frail nature of the residents themselves.
It’s a frightening scenario for families of loved ones, watching hearses pull up to the centre on the nightly news and unable to visit or even call their family member, let a lone leave a message. Trepanier says that centre employees are helping residents use technology such as tablets to contact loved ones.
