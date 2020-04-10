Laval Covid tally surpasses 1000

As of Friday afternoon there were 1017 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Laval and 41 deaths.
In response to the soaring numbers of positive cases at the CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée, which had 115 cases and 19 deaths as of Thursday, Laval’s CISSS has begun to screen all Centre residents to get an accurate portrait of the COVID-19 outbreak. The CISSS will also carry out preventive screening of all employees to limit community contamination that could be caused by asymptomatic employees.
The government has moved clinical staff, managers and infection control staff from other facilities to the Sainte-Dorothée centre.
After some staff members went public complaining of a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as a complete lack of training or orientation upon arriving a the centre for the first time, the Samson boulevard residence has become an iconic symbol of the toll of COVID on the elderly and calls for more aggressive government action.
PPE is now mandatory for all contact with residents, as well as measures between staff themselves, and the CISSS will monitor supplies, declaring two deliveries per day. After residents’ families complained of not being able to reach their loved ones or get any information on them, the CISSS set up a communications centre to reach families, and answer questions from relatives.
In addition to Sainte-Dorothée, the CHSLDs Fernand-Larocque has seen its numbers rise to 22 cases and 2 deaths, and La Pinière to 26 cases and 10 deaths. At least four cases have also been reported among staff at Centre de jeunesse de Laval.
While the largest percentage of confirmed cases (16.5 percent) occurs in people 50-59 years old, 98.6 percent of the deaths in Quebec occur in people 60 and over.
“This pandemic is a tragedy for many families who are going through difficult times” reads a CISSS statement. “It’s just as difficult for staff members. We understand their concerns and we ensure that all resources are deployed to protect this facility as well as all the other establishments in the Laval health network.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.