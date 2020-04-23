Laval COVID tally passes 2400

As of Thursday afternoon, 2,411 people in Laval have been infected by coronavirus which has also claimed 195 lives, while 96 people are in hospital, and 17 in intensive care, with 581 recovered.
At last count the Laval CISSS reported 389 of its employees infected, that number rising steadily since last week, and the city’s CHSLDs, private seniors’ residences and other closed facilities, including the Correctional Services Canada training centre, account for 619 of the total number of cases – or more than 28 percent.
The CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée, which is the target of a potential class action lawsuit, still reports the highest number of cases at 178, and the number of deaths stable at 69. Cases at CHSLD La Pinière are at 63 with 35 deaths; at CHSLD Fernand-Larocque with 68 and 15 deceased; with CHSLD ldola-Saint-Jean reporting 4 positive cases and 2 deaths.
