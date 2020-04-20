Laval’s tally of COVID-19 cases is nearing the 2100 mark, putting the city ahead of Montreal as cases per 100,000 (with 474) and reporting more than 200 new cases over the weekend.
As of Monday afternoon, 2095 people in Laval have been infected by coronavirus which has also claimed 165 lives, while 76 people are in hospital, and 15 in intensive care.
The Laval CISSS reports 334 of its employees are infected, that number rising steadily since last week, and 591 of the total number of cases – or more than 28 percent – are in the city’s CHSLDs, private seniors’ residences and other closed facilities.
