Lasalle hospital to house Red Zone COVID 19 patients

In an effort to contain the rapid spread of the COVID 19 outbreak, especially in CHSLDs and seniors residences where the most vulnerable residents are being ravaged by the coronavirus, the West Island Health Board (CIUSSS) is opening up a section of the LaSalle Hospital that will house elderly patients who have contracted COVID 19.
Along with the health board and provincial government, are also partnering with the Red Cross for this initiative.
The goal is to house all of the COVID 19 patients, who have contracted the virus in seniors’ residences, into one area as opposed to earlier in the crisis when elderly patients were sent from hospitals back to the COVID 19 breeding grounds of the residences.
“This will allow the hospital to receive the sickest patients already infected with COVID-19 from long-term care centres (CHSLDs) to provide these patients with the best chance of recovery,” noted the Health Board via press release.
“In order to ensure optimal conditions to limit the spread of COVID-19, the CIUSSS will therefore deploy temporary facilities to increase its capacity to receive COVID-19 patients within its territory.”
Doctors, nurses and support staff are currently setting up the new facilities at the hospital with the expectation of opening the new red zone hospital quarantine area with the “goal is to be able to receive the first patients starting at the beginning of next week.”
The new setup at the LaSalle Hospital will be able to treat from “15 and 25 patients depending on the needs. They will thus support the public and private nursing homes as well as private seniors’ residences that are currently on the CIUSSS’s territory so that patients with COVID-19 requiring hospitalization can be transferred.”
