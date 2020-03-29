Laval will contribute $400,000 to Centraide’s emergency fund in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the growing demands of vulnerable populations. The city's executive committee will recommend the large-scale grant to next week’s city council.
Pandemic measures are making it harder for community organizations to meet the need situation. "We have identified two key priority areas that will be supported through this emergency fund” says Centraide of Greater Montreal president Lili-Anna Perea: “Accessibility and distribution of food needs and strengthening the capacity of community organizations to meet the demand for listening, assistance and referral services to provide support to vulnerable and isolated people."
A crisis team made up of various partners, including the city of Laval, the Integrated Health and Social Services Centre of Laval - Directorate of Public Health (CISSS-DSP), the Commission scolaire de Laval and the Corporation de développement communautaire, is actively working to develop strategies and supports for community organizations, producing a portrait of the essential services provided, including needs and issues.
The numbers before the pandemic: In Laval 56,000 people live below the low-income cut-off; 2,000 seniors with a loss of autonomy receive Meals on Wheels for a total of 2900 meals per week; 2,737 households receive last resort food assistance; 1,300 children receive lunches at school via the Breakfast Club; 43,000 food aid applications are received monthly and distributed between the Centre de bénévolat et Moisson Laval and 74 associated organizations in the neighbourhoods.
The city has invited citizens wishing to volunteer to visit www.laval.ca. Tasks will be assigned based on several criteria, including each person's skills and abilities. For more information, write to benevoles-mesures-urgence@laval.ca
