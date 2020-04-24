Lakeshore General Hospital “has all the necessary equipment needed”

Following a CTV report that health care workers at the Lakeshore General Hospital have been using expired N95 masks whose best before date varied from nine to eleven years ago, The Suburban reached out to the West Island Health Board (CIUSSS) for clarification on the issue.
The Suburban asked if there are sufficient PPEs for health care workers and staff to which spokesperson Julien Nepveu-Villeneuve responded that “the Lakeshore General Hospital has all the necessary equipment (gowns, gloves, visors and masks) needed to safely provide care to patients, while ensuring the protection of its employees.”
There was no reply to why there would be a delivery of expired masks to the hospital but he did note in his statement that “Health Canada’s guidelines state that expired N95 masks can still be effective to protect health care workers provided that they are not damaged and that the elastic bands are intact, which is the case.
“The CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Ile-de-Montréal understands the concerns of employees with regards to workplace safety,” said Nepveu-Villeneuve.
