Kirkland company creates Adopt -A- Nurse Project for LGH

As with many retail operations, Kirkland residents Lisa D’Amico and Rosa Cavallaro did not have access to their place of business so they decided to make it a home based operation during the pandemic.
Both entrepreneurs are part of Splurg’d Studio, a company that sells bracelets, bags and jewelry and found that many of their suppliers had switched to making PPE (Protective Emergency Equipment) to help provide these essential tools during the pandemic.
“We decided to try buying a few of the new PPEs and we sold them at first to friends and family, especially seniors or those in residences,” D’Amico told The Suburban.
Word began to spread and “others started to ask us and we were even approached by another West Island company that began making face shields,” said D’Amico. “Some people are scared of catching the coronavirus and we knew hospitals were short so we started buying more PPEs.”
The partners are also using local suppliers wherever possible like a micro brewery company that switched over to making hand sanitizer.
And being great West Island residents, they also wanted to give back and a new program has begun, entitled Adopt-A-Nurse where there are two packages possible, one at 30$ and one that is twenty more.
The package includes the locally made face mask, a cloth face mask as well as three disposable ones and the locally made hand sanitizer. Each portion of the sale, in fact all sales made, donate a proceed to the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation.
The kits are given to LGH nurses and the person who ordered it has their name assigned to the package.
The initiative began on May 7th and already, “dozens had been purchased because people feel good about helping out our front line workers.”
D’Amico and Cavallaro’s goal is to have the hospital “tell us that they have enough kits for their staff so that we can then start this program for our local clinics and seniors’ residences,” D’Amico said.
Shortly they will be starting an Adopt-A-Teacher package “that will be a little smaller and less expensive as we want to help the West Island elementary schools.”
So far, two area schools have purchased about 100 new kits for the educators and staff as there are discounts for entire school packages.
To take part in the Adopt-A-Nurse program and the soon to be Adopt-A-Teacher, go online at splurgdstudio.com.
