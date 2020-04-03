JAC gets virtual for its courses

While the buildings and classrooms are empty on the expansive grounds of John Abbott College due to the coronavirus outbreak, that hasn’t stopped the academic institution from pivoting to online and virtual learning for its students.
As JAC spokesperson Debbie Cribb aptly put it, “who has a plan B on this scale?”
The challenge was to quickly and efficiently “modify traditional post-secondary education at one of the biggest CEGEPs in the province to virtual classes in 14 days.”
The next steps were to get more than 500 electronic tablets to students, faculty and staff of John Abbott College to enable students to continue their semester, to get a grade and to launch a community-wide initiative to modify classes, rework course material, learn new applications and reach students on the latest platforms.”
Cribb noted that since the beginning of JAC’s online classrooms, the positive comments have been coming in like from first year student Jasymyne who praised her virtual classes as “easy to do and very successful. They were entertaining and I loved being in my bed.”
“The platform is super organized,” said second year student Arianna.
“It went very well. The software we used worked well and the teachers knew what they were doing,” said second year student William.
Math teacher Frank Lo Vasco, who has taught at the institution for more than 40 years, said he was “ looking forward to the rest of the semester very positively.”
Besides the academics being offered online, the cegep has other services for students including secure online counselling, tutoring sessions as well as support groups.
JAC’s Science faculties donate N95 Masks to WI Health Board
The cegep’s various science departments including nursing, chemistry and paramedic care have donated almost 50,000 “pieces from their supplies including: N95 masks, procedure masks, gloves, gowns and sanitizer and shipped it to the front lines of health care at the CIUSSS Ouest-de-l’Île,” said Cribb.
