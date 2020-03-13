Hospital employee tests positive

An employee of the Jewish Rehabilitation Hospital has been diagnosed positive for COVID-19. The CISSS confirmed the diagnosis Friday and put in place preventive measures to ensure the safety of employees, users, visitors and volunteers at the Chomedey facility.
The employee presented to the Jewish Rehabilitation Hospital while asymptomatic, but at a time when he was contagious. The next day, he went to work to tell his manager that he was experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and the employee was immediately sent home for voluntary isolation.
The CISSS insists the risk of contamination remains very low.
“All facilities have been disinfected, the Jewish Rehabilitation Hospital is functional and users can come and receive their care” the CISSS said in a statement. “A unit is currently in isolation, in accordance with the procedure frequently applied in care settings.”
People who have symptoms, breathing difficulties, fever and coughs or who have travelled outside of Canada should refrain from coming to receive non-urgent care or services, and must also not visit a person in hospital, 14 days after returning from their trip.
The CISSS reminds residents that they must wash their hands for at least 20 seconds at the entrance and exit of the property and before entering and leaving a user's room. People with signs or symptoms of COVID-19, i.e. fever (sudden fever at 38C and above) and cough, should refrain from visiting a loved one at any hospital, even if the facility is not covered by a directive.
The Laval CISSS thanked the public for their cooperation and issues an apology “for any inconvenience this situation may cause. A reassessment of the situation will be done on a daily basis.”
For any health concerns, citizens should call the Quebec government's telephone line dedicated to COVID-19 toll free at 877-644-4545.
