The nation was shaken last week when the deaths of 31 seniors at the Herron Residence made headlines. Voices for the voiceless were heard loud and clear and the Quebec government and health officials responded with a promise to rectify the situation. According to multiple reports from health care workers and family members of seniors residing in homes for the elderly who chose to speak out, it is evident that the issues that were brought to the surface by the COVID-19 pandemic are in fact longstanding issues surrounding many seniors residences caused by three main factors which are responsible for the dysfunctionality of the system.
1) The code of silence for fear of repercussions;
2) Low wages for PABs;
3) Lack of supervision and inspection by health officials of the premises and the well-being of the residents.
Restaurant owner Mauro Pizioli made repeated attempts to contact health officials about a troubling incident concerning his mother that occurred at a CHSLD residence where she resides, without any response for months. “This has been under their nose for years— this is not new,” he told The Suburban. “I am scared that once COVID is over, this tragedy will end up forgotten, like yesterday’s newspaper.”
Pizioli explained that a large number of residences are “privately owned” companies. “Private or not private, any business can be subjected to government inspection where necessary,” he told The Suburban. “This is absolutely necessary where our elderly population is concerned. We need to make noise and talk about it.”
“I know that people are scared to talk," he said in a video posted on his Facebook page dedicated to saving seniors. "Don’t be scared. Silence is the killer.The province has plenty of resources to help these people," Pizioli said to The Suburban. "Why don’t they put cameras in the hallway? Where is the supervision and the inspectors and the fines?”
Healthcare worker Sandra Simpson currently works at a private company in palliative care and has extensive experience working with vulnerable communities. “I previously worked in a privately owned group home for people with intellectual disabilities and witnessed mistreatment of staff and mistreatment of patients — for example, one tenant smeared feces everywhere and was told by a staff member to clean it up by herself which clearly she could not do.” she told The Suburban.
Simpson also described seeing a shortage of food, and basic necessities at the home she worked in. According to Simpson, when she confronted her employer about the situation and asked who was responsible for inspections, she was told that it was none of her business. Simpson is concerned that the situation may be worse due to the COVID-19 lockdown “I can’t help but wonder if it was that bad then, how is it now?
“Its sickening how poorly people who work with vulnerable populations are paid in Quebec, compared to Ontario. People need to be paid better! These are hard jobs, and they are not uncaring people, but they need to survive. There is nothing enticing people to go into that job.”
“Many group homes are staffed with newly arrived immigrants who keep quiet because they are in a vulnerable position themselves,” she told The Suburban. “They get away with paying them low wages because for many immigrants, it is a stepping stone and they know that.”
“The solution to this issue is that people working with the vulnerable population need to be remunerated properly.”
In an exclusive interview with The Suburban, Rita Huttat, who worked as a healthcare coordinator specializing in the senior sector for many years, said that “the independent living model like the Herron Residence, for example, took off in the '80s as people started moving away from the nuclear family. Because of this phenomenon, a business opportunity was created. Some have the best interests of the population in mind, but for others it is just a money-making operation without any consideration for the population it houses.”
According to Huttat, the government is responsible for monitoring the centres and health officials need to step up to the plate and get a functional system up and running to ensure the well-being of seniors living in residences.
“We need to shift our priorities,” she told The Suburban. “Restaurants, for example, are subjected to regular inspection — so obviously the government is capable of putting that in place. Inspections need to be put in place to verify senior-centric facilities regularly. When restaurant inspectors show up at a restaurant, they do so randomly. Health officials should have a similar model of impromptu visits to inspect all facilities housing seniors. Public health services have to be responsible for that and fines should be put in place to enforce regulations.” she explained.
When asked why workers in the residences do not speak out, Huttat told The Suburban that “many of the workers are not Canadians, they are people who enter the country on a work or student visa, often from countries where in comparison, the standard of living here is not an opportunity that they can afford to jeopardize. They live with the fear of being deported if they open their mouths and lose their jobs and many have family members living in difficult circumstances in their home country who also depend on their income. This process of hiring is also not a coincidence."
“The salary for PAB’s is much too low," she added. "Most Canadians will choose nursing instead, even if this is something they feel passionate about doing – realistically, they cannot live normal lives with the salaries being offered.”
“Many residences offer in-house training to PABs by a nurse, and even with the additional training which in turn makes their jobs more demanding, PAB salaries did not go up.”
“There are Canadians who work in the field and believe me, they do it because it is their calling, not for the money.”
Premier Legault admitted in a public statement "One day, we will have to come back to the genesis of this crisis. We will have to look in the mirror as a society and as a government,"
"But for now, we have to manage the emergency. All of Quebec must go into solution mode."
