The health network needs manpower and several job categories need filling in Laval. Laval’s Integrated Health and Social Services Center (CISSS) needs more hands to manage the COVID-19 crisis.
Positions include orderlies, health and social services auxiliaries, licensed practical nurses, nurses, and health and safety attendants. A call is being made in particular to students who have had to stop their courses or continue their studies at a distance. “Whatever their level of education, we need their commitment and their availability in this exceptional period” reads a CISSS statement.
All qualifications are being considered to fill the many current needs, and the CISSS offers bonuses of 4% or 8% depending on the type of job.
Those interested should apply without delay at https://jecontribuecovid19.gouv.qc.ca/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.