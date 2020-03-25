Hampstead council meeting to be via videoconferencing

The next Hampstead council meeting, scheduled for 8 p.m. April 6, will not take place at the Adessky Community Centre as usual, but will be conducted amongst the council members via videoconferencing.
Mayor William Steinberg told The Suburban that residents will still be able to view and take part in the meeting.
"We expect to use Microsoft Teams to conduct the meeting," the Mayor said. "Residents will be able to watch online and ask questions by text message during question periods. We are testing all elements of our plan and hope to have everything working in time for our next council meeting in April."
More details about how to view and participate in the meeting are expected soon.
Hampstead Director-General Richard Sun also posted his own recommendations.
• "Don't congregate in groups of any size, even in open spaces."
• "A special appeal is to the younger, more active, group of our population — please help stop the propagation of the COVID-19 virus by keeping the social distance and to avoid personal contacts wherever possible."
Sun added that the town is in "full operation — we have simply disallowed physical access to the municipal buildings for everyone’s safety.
"All residents may always reach us via email, phone call, text, social media - your query will be answered in as short a delay as possible. Public Works and Public Security are in full operation. Public Hygiene operations, such as garbage disposal, organic waste collection, recycling material collection etc are functioning normally."
Sun emphasized that "if you were out of country or feeling sick, you must self-isolate for 14 days.
"Let us work together to stop the spread of COVID-19 for a beautiful and virus-free summer."
The town also announced that its dog run, at Hampstead Park, is closed as of March 18, until further notice.
