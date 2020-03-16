The Town of Hampstead announced Friday that it has closed, for now, its recreational and sports facilities in light of the COVID-19 virus. And on Monday, the town hall was closed as well.
"Town hall is closed to residents until further notice to protect staff and residents," Mayor William Steinberg told The Suburban Monday afternoon. "Residents can do many things online, by phone, fax, e-mail or mail. Public Works and Public Security are working as usual. Other staff are working from home or in the Town Hall/Community Centre, but without face-to-face contact with residents."
Steinberg added that the early April council meeting "will not be open to the public and will be conducted privately by video conferencing."
The town earlier announced that "due to the new measures announced by the provincial government to counter the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Irving L. Adessky sports and cultural centre located at 30 Lyncroft will be closed to the public for an indefinite period starting today, Friday, March 13, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. This includes the outdoor sports fields. Scheduled activities and courses are canceled until further notice.
"We invite all residents to follow the evolution of the measures taken by the Town of Hampstead by regularly consulting our website: www.hampstead.qc.ca," says the town advisory.
For more information, call (514) 369-8200 or Public Security 24 hours a day at (514) 369-8250.
•••
B'nai Brith Canada's Montreal office also announced that it's seniors music brunch, scheduled for March 22 at the Adath synagogue in Hampstead, has been cancelled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.