Feels like the first part of the second half

Schools on the island have been delayed until the September opening, which was a wise choice. Parents did not seem overly confident sending their children to school and educators had worried that there was not enough time to prep for the new normal of having only 15 students per class, scheduling meal times where physical distancing is maintained and other concerns.
With Montreal being a hot spot for the coronavirus, the way of life pre-COVID 19 is going to take even longer to return to a semblance of what once was.
People have asked me a number of questions regarding how life will return for things like taking an airplane, even if you are allowed. How about heading out to a meal at a restaurant or going to the cinema to see a film? Even if it is allowed, imagine that first time back in a darkened theatre and you hear someone coughing nearby. To paraphrase The Clash: “Will you stay or will you go?”
What about the world of TV and cinema productions going forward? Will entire cast and crew need to be quarantined prior to, during and after a production? How can a fight scene, or a love scene, be filmed during this kind of climate? Will all new productions have to be about people quarantined and learning how to deal with the new normal? I wouldn’t watch that either. Movies are for escapism and not having to deal with stupid reality.
Talking to non-profit agencies that are doing their utmost to ensure that area residents can get food to eat or counselling for youth or helping seniors, many have noted to me that “there is no Plan B” if they or their staff get sick.
In my neck of the woods, our Mayor Paola Hawa and her council made an appeal for more SPVM presence, especially on weekends as there are more visitors who want to enjoy our little city by the water but have not exactly been respecting the safety parameters.
If police officers are squeezed and we know that budgets will not be allowing for dedicated officers only in SADB, will we need to augment the duties and subsequent authority for public security?
The good news is that the flood worries seem to have abated for this year as the colder weather seems to have staled any potential deluges that could have made lives a lot more stressful.
Remember when the lockdown was expected to be for two weeks? Remember when our railways were blocked? Me neither. Right now it feels like we are at the start of the second half in a rugby game against an unrelenting opponent who seems to have never ending energy stores.
We are learning that being technologically savvy in this day and age is critical since more work and projects will be done remotely and on line. Teachers are learning that right now as they take online courses to teach them how to teach via a computer.
Like all things in life, this too shall past. But the landscape it leaves behind promises to look a lot different than what we are used to.
