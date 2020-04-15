Thirty-one seniors who resided at Residence Herron in Dorval have died since March 27. Upon inspection by health officials, two residents were found dead in their beds. Others were found soiled in feces, some were found on the floor and some were dehydrated to a life-threatening degree. Five deaths were confirmed to be caused by the COVID-19 virus. Health officials are reviewing the files as they suspect the number of deaths related to COVID-19 may be higher, although that has not been confirmed to date. The number of deaths recorded monthly on average that occurred in patients from the Herron Residence averaged four to five up until March.
Two exclusive interviews with The Suburban and reports from health officials, paint a troubling picture .
The granddaughter of a former resident of Residence Herron in Dorval, Katia Di Biase, described the state of affairs at the residence, especially on the second floor where her grandfather was living, to be extremely disturbing. Katia and her mother pulled him out of the residence in February before the pandemic erupted in the nursing home. "We saw my grandfather sitting in his wheelchair soiled in feces, without pants on, in the dining area," Di Biase told The Suburban. "At one point, my grandfather was rushed to the hospital unconscious due to a urine infection and the doctor at the hospital told us that it was a result of unsanitary conditions caused by him having been soiled in urine and feces for an extended period of time.
According to Di Biase, her grandfather lost a significant amount of weight while living at the residence due to malnourishment during his six-month stay. "He became so skinny, all of them did, it was a horrifying sight," she told The Suburban.
Registered nurse and senior patient services manager at McKesson Loredana Mule, who felt the need to help out given the COVID-19 crisis, offered to volunteer with the CIUSSS during her spare time on weekends. She was called upon to volunteer at the Herron Residence. "I went onto the second floor and found many residents unfed and soiled in feces from their bottoms up to their necks.
"Their mattresses were soaked and the smell on the entire floor could kill a horse," Mule told The Suburban.
On her five-hour long shift, Mule paired up with another nurse and the two set out on an emergency mission going from room to room doing everything they could to clean up the patients and ensure they were hydrated and fed. "When I left, I just sat in my car and cried for like 20 minutes." she told The Suburban. "I did not care what the consequences might be, as a nurse it is my duty and obligation to help them so I contacted the media right away. I cannot sit back and watch injustice like this happen
"Things need to change, the government needs to step up and we need to put that pressure on them," she said sternly. "Restaurants are subjected to regular inspections and fines and right now people are being fined for not respecting social distancing measures - what about the seniors’ homes, where are the inspectors and the fines? COVID-19 shed light on what is going on in homes - and it is not only an issue in this one home. The lack of infection prevention is a regular problem in many homes and the standard of care in the province as a whole MUST to be reassessed."
A number of employees became infected with COVID-19 and others abandoned their post due to a lack of safety gear being made available to them while working with infected residents. By March 29, 80% of the employees left the residence either because they were infected with COVID-19 or because they feared contamination due to a lack of safety gear being made available to them.
Health minister Danielle McCann confirmed that the CIUSSS had taken over the responsibility for the care of the residents at the private residence since March 29. Quebec Premier Legault addressed the issue publicly on April 11, stating that a police investigation had been launched in response to the allegations surrounding the negligence that occurred at Residence Herron.
Dorval Mayor Edgar Rouleau was outraged to discover what had occurred at the residence. "The City of Dorval will always stand up for its citizens and I consider that what happened at CHSLD Herron is completely unacceptable!" he said in a statement. "On behalf of the other council members and myself, I would like to express my deepest and most sincere condolences to the families of the victims. We will do whatever is in our power to ensure that this sad situation does not happen again. We plan on following the case very closely in the upcoming weeks, along with the Quebec government and Public Health, in order to protect our citizens living at CHSLD Herron and elsewhere."
The City of Dorval in a gesture to offer their deepest sympathies and a show of solidarity for all deceased residents has lowered all flags in its parks and in front of municipal buildings.
Many Dorval residents participated in a socially-distant vigil by lighting candles and placing them in their windows Saturday evening in honour of the residents at Residence Herron.
