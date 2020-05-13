Dorval postpones summer registration and day camps

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the city of Dorval is postponing registration for day caps and summer planned activities.
Originally slated for May 19th, the city will be releasing its abridged summer program on its website instead on May 22nd with registration being done online or by phone beginning on Monday, May 25th. Non residents can register a week later.
Spokesperson Sébastien Gauthier noted “programs, activities, and events could be modified, restructured, or cancelled without notice, according to the Quebec government’s instructions and following the established sanitary measures in regards to COVID-19.
“In the event that an activity is cancelled or modified, citizens will be reimbursed accordingly.”
The registration for the two city day camps, the Adventure Quest Camp and the Surrey Kids Klub has also been pushed back to Thursday, May 14th beginning at 8:30 a.m.
To register and to fund out the activities being offered this summer in Dorval, go online via www.city.dorval.qc.ca or by calling 514. 633.4000.
