Dorval lowers its flags to honour those who died at Herron

The city of Dorval has lowered its flags on all municipal and public buildings as well as in area parks as a way to honour those who died at the CHSLD Herron recently.
“Following the horrendous tragedy regarding CHSLD Herron that recently made headlines, the City of Dorval has lowered all flags in its parks and in front of municipal buildings,” said Communications Officer Sebastien Gauthier.
“This sign of solidarity for all deceased residents also enables the City to offer its deepest sympathies to affected family members.”
