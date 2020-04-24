Dorval implements more measures for seniors during quarantine

In an effort to keep a more direct link with its senior citizen residents, the city of Dorval has implemented some new measures to ensure the elderly can reach out for help if needed.
Along with the city’s morning call service to seniors entitled Daily Hello, an emergency food assistance program as well as a registration with the city in the “To better serve you in case of disaster” service database, Dorval is partnering with the city of Montreal in an initiative phone campaign for seniors.
The telephone information project has a twofold purpose which, firstly, is to “identify seniors who are frail, in distress, or who are in need of urgent care, and to refer them to the appropriate resources in order to address their basic needs like food, medication, money, primary health services,” explained city spokesperson Sébastien Gauthier.
The second objective is to “document the needs of seniors during this crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to adjust interventions and community resources accordingly.”
The new telephone system should be implemented in the coming days.
While the Community Aid offices, which run the aforementioned programs, can be reached at 514.633.4100, weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or at ac@ville.dorval.qc.ca. Consult the city’s website’s at www.city.dorval.qc.ca for information updates.
The city is canceling all events until May 31st at this point, barring any changes in quarantine protocol as noted by the provincial government and the second tax instalment has been extended until July 2nd.
Motorists should note “ the permanent closure of the Donegani Avenue northbound and southbound ramps," near Des Sources Boulevard, in Pointe-Claire. Access is possible via the Chester Avenue ramp, Gauthier said.
Lastly, Gauthier noted that the city is calling “on the extraordinary sense of community of Dorval citizens by inviting them to take a few minutes to call a family member, a neighbour, or a loved one on a regular basis to see how he or she is doing. This small gesture can make a big difference!”
