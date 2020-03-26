Dorval hosts blood drive

The city of Dorval is answering the province’s call for the need of ensuring adequate blood stores by holding a blood drive this coming Saturday, March 28th.
The drive, sponsored by Héma-Québec, is taking place at Les Jardins Dorval and entrance access will be via the SQ located on Carson.
Due to physical distancing protocols, “the blood drive will be done by appointment only, in order to avoid the presence of too many people at once,” explained city spokesperson Sébastien Gauthier. “Anytime it is possible, a minimum distance of two meters will be maintained between people, and only those in good health will be called on to give blood.”
If you are in good health and can donate a pint of blood, call Héma-Québec at 1.800.343.7264.
“More than ever in this pandemic situation, Héma-Québec needs the citizens’ support to maintain the hospitals’ supplies in terms of safe blood products,” said Gauthier.
Like its neighbouring municipalities, Dorval has closed public parks and playgrounds for the time being until further notice.
Residents are encouraged to check the city’s website for any updates at www.city.dorval.qc.ca .
