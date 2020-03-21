Dorval extends tax payment until July

In light of most businesses closed and fewer people bringing in regular income due to social distancing because of the COVID 19 virus, the city of Dorval is offering residents extra time to pay their municipal tax bills.
“In order to help Dorval citizens during these hard times, the City of Dorval has decided to extend the deadline of the second municipal tax payment, from June 1 to July 2,” stated Sebastien Gauthier, city spokesperson. “This measure allows Dorval property owners and businesses to benefit from one more month to make their second 2020 payment, without any interest charges.”
The city’s book drops have been closed for now and readers are simply asked to keep their books at home until such time as social distancing is lifted.
Like other of its neighbouring municipalities, Dorval is asking residents to not “bring children to Dorval’s parks and playgrounds.
“The municipality wishes to remind its citizens that they should not throw away disinfecting wipes in the toilet,” explained Gauthier. “They are the main cause of problems such as clogged sewers, blocked pumps, etc. It is therefore important that residents dispose of their wet wipes in the garbage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.