Dorval closing municipal buildings as COVID 19 precaution

Following in the footsteps of neighbouring West Island municipalities and cities at large, the city of Dorval will be closing certain municipal structures as part of “preventive measures” to prevent the spread of COVID 19.
“The Dorval Aquatic and Sports Complex, the Sarto-Desnoyers Community Centre, the Surrey Aquatic and Community Centre, the Peter B. Yeomans Cultural Centre, the Dorval Library, the Westwood Sports Centre, the Dorval Arena, and the Dorval Museum of Local History and Heritage will be closed,” explained city spokesperson Sébastien Gauthier in a statement.
Any activities or planned events in said buildings “ are therefore suspended until further notice.”
An update on when or whether the buildings will reopen “will be done in the middle of next week.”
