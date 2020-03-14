I woke up early this morning even though I had nothing to do until later this evening. In the past, and I am only talking about a few weeks ago, I would have picked up my phone, scrolled through Facebook or Instagram, maybe read an article or, most likely, watched a video on how to ice cakes or pre-prepare lunches for the week. I might have even rolled over and closed my eyes, but not today. This morning, like every morning since around the middle of February, the first thing I did was look for an update on how the novel Coronavirus or COVID -19 is infecting the world. And most mornings, I felt lucky to be in Canada and in Montreal where cases of the virus have been very few.
I am not sure when I went from feeling lucky and quite removed from the outbreak to sensing a little panic swirling around in my brain. Maybe it was when I spoke to my cousin who lives 35 kilometres outside of Rome and who I was planning to visit this summer. Needless to say, those plans are on indefinite hold. Maybe it was when I spoke to my friend in Boston who told me that Harvard had closed and that there was a state of emergency declared in Massachusetts. Maybe it was when Trump closed the US borders to European travellers. Or maybe it was when the NHL cancelled the season. Somehow knowing the NBA was cancelled didn’t really register with me. Or maybe it was when our own prime minister’s wife was diagnosed with the virus.
But that was yesterday and yesterday I still wasn’t in outright panic mode. Yesterday I was still planning to go out for lunch with a friend downtown and meet up with some fellow writers at a local library. I knew lots of people were buying up all the toilet paper and hand sanitizers but I hadn’t really jumped into that buying frenzy. Ok, I bought some peanut butter, another large jug of laundry soap and some pasta but that was about it.
And now it’s today. Today, the schools and public facilities are closed. Today many of the yoga classes I teach are cancelled and it feels like fear is spreading fast. Today my daughter called me at 9:30am and told me she was at the grocery store stocking up and that I needed to do the same. Really? It’s cold and rainy, I bemoaned. But she was insistent. You can do it, she jokingly encouraged me. So I did. I got out of my comfy bed, closed my computer and headed out to face whatever pandemonium awaited me.
As I drove to a large grocery store I felt a pang of panic egging me to go a little faster. I anticipated encountering mobs of people pushing and shoving, food strewn haphazardly in the aisles, yelling, maybe even a few punches if things got really bad. I certainly was not looking forward to this adventure and braced myself for whatever battle lay ahead. I pulled into the completely full parking lot and parked further away from the door than I usually did and stepped out into the blustery rain. The cold wind sprayed rain droplets on my glasses and whipped my hair across my face as I marched to the entrance only to find that every shopping cart was gone. I asked one woman who was loading her trunk with groceries if I could have her cart, not noticing the other woman trailing her and waiting to take possession of it. I tried again but was once more rebuffed. By the third time I was successful. I asked woman for her cart and she happily allowed me to follow her to her car. Make sure to go to the middle cashiers because no one is standing in line there, she said as she handed over her cart. Armed with this information and my own determination I gripped the wet shopping cart and triumphantly walked through the sliding doors.
Needless to say the store was pretty full of people but this was not my first rodeo. I had been in large crowds before, in large cities, at concerts and airports so I was prepared. I wandered through the produce department where there were loads of people but no one pushing or grabbing fruit and vegetables as if all the farms in the world had suddenly dried up. As I walked down the aisles, almost as casually as I normally did, I saw shelves, freezers and bins still stocked with plenty of food. Ok, all the toilet paper, flour and white rice was gone but I found some really nice brown rice and bought that instead. A couple of times the aisles were blocked by other shoppers so I smiled and asked to be let by. No one yelled or even scowled at me, instead they smiled back, moved their young children out of the way and shifted their carriage to let me through.
I manoeuvred around the lines with twenty or more people waiting to pay and found a cashier with only one customer, just as the woman in the parking lot had told me. A man with a few bags in his arms got in line behind me. I looked back at him, then at the long lines on either side of us and laughed because I knew we both felt lucky. I packed my bags quickly and turned towards the exit feeling proud that I had successfully stocked up. I pushed my loaded cart towards the sliding doors and noticed a man rolling a loonie in his hands. I looked at him and smiled. He immediately asked me if he could have my cart. Of course, I responded, adding that I had parked at the far end of the parking lot. No problem, he replied as we walked out together, chatting about the bad weather. He offered to push my cart to my car and I let him. He stood and waited patiently while I loaded my groceries into the trunk of my car. We said goodbye and wished each other luck, even though I was not sure what we would need that luck for. Not to get sick? To find toilet paper? To find someone else who would smile and laugh with us over the craziness of the day?
As I drove home, relieved to have finished my shopping excursion I realized I still felt lucky. I had ventured into a grocery story, into the eye of the storm and come out with mostly everything I needed. A woman in the parking lot had gifted me a little secret by telling me where to go to check out. People had smiled, chuckled and politely moved aside in the aisles and someone had helped me push a heavy cart through the wind and the rain to my car. Amid the panic and the fear I had been reading about so much online, out there in the grocery store I had found comradery. I knew we were all there for the same reason, to help our families, to help ourselves and to help each other. I knew that it is in times like these that I was lucky to experience compassion. I thought about how we may need to separate ourselves physically, quarantine and isolate and how we are all in this together as one large human family. At that moment I decided to view our mutual panic not as a way to divide us but as a way to sound the alarm and raise awareness. As we face this challenge that might touch the entire world we can also take this opportunity not to panic but to use our combined love and determination to steer ourselves towards a healthier and more sustainable future.
