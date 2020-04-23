The MNA for Nelligan has worked a few shifts at the Herron CHSLD and Monsef Derraji plans to work there five shifts a week until the quarantine is over.
Last Saturday, Derraji went for his training by the Red Cross to learn how to help the elderly and frail residents at the residence that made international headlines recently with the number of deaths accrued in a short period of time.
Clothed in a hospital blouse, gloves, mask and visor, he along with other volunteers, orderlies and nurses help to feed, clean, keep hydrated as well as simply talk to the seniors still in the residence.
“The situation has stabilized since a few weeks ago but there are not enough orderlies to help all of the clients,” Derraji told The Suburban.
He said that to cover all of the clients during the three daily shifts,” there needs to be 42 orderlies and we are far below those numbers.
“There is a need for more people who can take the Red Cross training and help out wherever they can,” said Derraji. “This kind of work for everyone as you are dealing with many sick and dying people and for some that can be traumatizing. But we need those in our community who can help to come forward for our most vulnerable citizens, our seniors.”
Which is why the MNA had urged Premier Francois Legault to ask for help from the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) in greater numbers which the Premier did this week.
“We need the CAF now to help in the CHSLDS as they are trained to deal with these kinds of hardships."
Derraji also told The Suburban that while he is being paid for his work at the elder’s residence, he is donating all of his pay to “the Lakeshore General Hospital Fund because the need is there and we have to help our seniors and our neighbours during these times.”
If you would like to help out in this crisis, go online to the West Island Health Board via Laforcedunous.comtl@ssss.gouv.qc.ca and someone will call you back fairly promptly to start the process.
CAF working in two shifts at Sainte Anne’s Hospital
Following the announcement by the West Island Health Board (CIUSSS) that there were infection control specialists being deployed to work at the Sainte Anne’s Veterans’ Hospital, The Suburban contacted the board to find out more about the hospital’s situation.
According to health board spokesperson Vincent Fournier Gosselin, the infection control experts from the MUHC “ have been mobilized to work with Ste. Anne's Hospital professionals to ensure the health and safety of residents.
“In addition, Ste. Anne's Hospital care staff will be supported by two Canadian Armed Forces teams, one during the day and one at night, composed of a nurse and orderlies,” confirmed Fournier Gosselin noting that, as of press time, there were still two COVID 19 infected patients.
Log In
