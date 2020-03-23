Demers: Services continue

While the coronavirus pandemic has brought much of daily life to a halt, Laval Mayor Marc Demers is assuring the population that all city services continue to be carried out with the exception of those that require direct interaction with the public.
The city conducted an in-depth analysis to identify critical activities, deployed continuity plans, identified the human and material resources required to maintain services to the public, and
put in place the necessary training for its employees to increase their versatility. “We follow, to the letter, all the guidelines and directives issued by governments. We have a daily management telephone meeting to adjust as needed.”
Employees continue to work safely to meet the needs of the community he says, “important to both the people and our economy. I salute the extraordinary work of all city employees who show exemplary solidarity, but also a superb ability to adapt at this crucial time."
The city also ensured that the division of tasks and continuity of service does not put its employees at risk by large-scale revision of operations, notably promoting telework for employees whose functions allow it, but also by updating many procedures allowing personnel to switch from group to solo mode where possible. “We deployed all the computer equipment so that 1,200 employees would be able to telework,” said Laval Director-General Jacques A. Ulysse. “If an employee can work from home, that is what they have to do… As for employees who usually work with the population, they now take care of other tasks."
For questions about their health, citizens are encouraged to call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-877-644-4545, or visit the Quebec government's website at quebec.ca/coronavirus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.