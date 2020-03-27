“Our phone is ringing non-stop for assistance,” said Suzanne Scarrow.
The Executive Director of West Island Mission (WIM) was referring to the increased amount of calls for assistance the non-profit agency has received since the outbreak of COVID 19 and all of the economic turmoil that has been unleashed as a result.
Scarrow noted that “our families struggle on a regular day, imagine now and the stress is unimaginable for many.”
The Executive Director and her amazing team of volunteers have seen a spike in need especially for some families going through unemployment for the first time ever like “the low income family, the hourly minimum wage low income family, that is now laid off and their already low income has now dropped to 55% of that wage.” Normally, WIM prepares monthly food baskets for almost 300 area West Island families but with more requests, Scarrow said that WIM are “ buying milk, eggs, bread, fruit & vegetables to ensure our families receive a Healthy, well balanced basket.”
If you are in a situation where you are blessed with enough for you and your loved ones but can still help out, contact WIM at 514.912.6813 to find out how to deliver some food for our neighbours and friends in need.
West Island Mission can be found online via www.wimmoi.org.
