DDO sets up dedicated phone line for seniors

The city of Dollard-des-Ormeaux has set up a special phone line designated for its senior citizen residents, especially those going through the quarantine by themselves.
“Self isolation is the most effective way to contain the spread of COVID-19, however, it is hard at times,” said Mayor Alex Bottausci.
“It is confirmed by health experts throughout the world that individuals aged 70 and over and those with pre-existing health complications are most at risk,” the mayor noted.
“Based on this data, the Quebec Government and public health authorities ask that all individuals aged 70 and over, remain in isolation at home to help contain this pandemic,” Bottausci said.
With the city’s oldest residents confined to their homes, the line has been created to help relieve any anxiety, concerns or to just hear a friendly voice on the other end of the phone.
Anyone 65 or over, or if you know someone who could use the service, call the Dedicated Seniors Line at 514.684.9391. Kindly leave your name and number and you will receive an answer from a city employee shortly thereafter.
“I would like to thank all those who have already complied with these directives and strongly urge those who haven’t, to practice social distancing immediately,” said Bottausci.
